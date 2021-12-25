Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $28.33. 66,848 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,992. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.81.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Graves sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock worth $401,693. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,097,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,734,000 after purchasing an additional 25,832 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 654,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 516.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 330,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

