Small Love Potion Reaches Market Cap of $147.59 Million (SLP)

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market cap of $147.59 million and approximately $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Small Love Potion alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00043133 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . Small Love Potion’s official message board is medium.com/@AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Small Love Potion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SLPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Small Love Potion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Small Love Potion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.