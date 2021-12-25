Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $163.24 Million

Analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report $163.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $168.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $145.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LESL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $520,729.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 256.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,350,000 after acquiring an additional 82,230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 88,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period.

Shares of Leslie’s stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.39. 1,075,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,540. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.35. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leslie’s (LESL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.