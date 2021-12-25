Doliver Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 114,323 Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 114,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.30. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $10.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.