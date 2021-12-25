Analysts Anticipate Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcimoto’s earnings. Arcimoto posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcimoto will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arcimoto.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 727.70% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Arcimoto in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcimoto has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 140.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 46,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $180,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Arcimoto by 28.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $394,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arcimoto stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 501,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.40. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcimoto (FUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.