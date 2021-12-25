Mengis Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,891 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,891 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

