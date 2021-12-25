Mengis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 14,561 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,561 shares during the quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.0% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 42,231 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 55,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $107,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 141.8% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 10,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.26. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $83.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

