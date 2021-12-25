Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,753 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $335.24 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.72 and its 200 day moving average is $345.41.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total transaction of $27,177,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,184,688 shares of company stock valued at $395,582,396. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

