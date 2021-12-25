4,967 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after buying an additional 715,245 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,726,000 after buying an additional 606,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,136,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,448,602,000 after buying an additional 192,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after buying an additional 494,547 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after buying an additional 488,452 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,295 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,893 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

NYSE:TFC opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $65.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

