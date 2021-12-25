35,503 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $90.70 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $92.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $177.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.58, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

