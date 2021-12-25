AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Trims Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $22,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $89.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.69. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $76.64 and a twelve month high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

