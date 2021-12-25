Doliver Advisors LP Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. F3Logic LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Vertical Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.29.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $204.22 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $185.26 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.84.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.