General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 86.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,202 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,299,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 1,093.0% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 122,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,511 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Shares of GE stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $83.20 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a PE ratio of -180.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

