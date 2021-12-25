Sepio Capital LP Buys 2,311 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,522 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $204.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.22 and a 200 day moving average of $220.84. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $185.26 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

