Innovative Portfolios Grows Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Innovative Portfolios’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $82.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.96.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

