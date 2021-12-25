iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Day & Ennis LLC’s Largest Position

Day & Ennis LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.4% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

IVV opened at $472.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $448.06. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $366.16 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

