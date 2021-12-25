VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) is Affinia Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Affinia Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of Affinia Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Affinia Financial Group LLC owned about 0.29% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $20,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.34.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.