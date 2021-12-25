Day & Ennis LLC Sells 140 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 435,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,301,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,973,000 after purchasing an additional 930,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.70.

