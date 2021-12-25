Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. American Homes 4 Rent posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.18.

AMH stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,066. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after buying an additional 737,566 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after buying an additional 661,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,545,000 after purchasing an additional 899,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

