DeepOnion Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 58.8% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $4.17 million and $959.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00018726 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00010932 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,613,298 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

