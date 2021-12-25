Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocuphire Pharma.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCUP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,738,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUP traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,952. Ocuphire Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

Ocuphire Pharma Company Profile

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

