Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,963 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 356.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

VO opened at $252.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $201.88 and a twelve month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.