Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,767 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Netflix by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $614.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $644.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $583.71. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.