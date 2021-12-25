Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 17,079 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,079 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 79.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 182.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.