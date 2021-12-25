ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $99.07 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.13.

