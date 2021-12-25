MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $60.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day moving average is $61.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.204 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

