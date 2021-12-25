Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $18.48 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,526 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $112.37 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.73 and its 200-day moving average is $114.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

