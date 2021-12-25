Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,067,229,000 after buying an additional 1,583,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after buying an additional 420,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after buying an additional 160,086 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after buying an additional 28,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after buying an additional 155,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $128.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.02 and a 200 day moving average of $128.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

