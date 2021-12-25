Lisanti Capital Growth LLC Sells 12,385 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

In related news, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total value of $1,305,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,059. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $126.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.98. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

