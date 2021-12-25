Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 15,491 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $84,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $167.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $161.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

