Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $61,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 639,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,962,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 29,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

NYSE:MMC opened at $170.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $174.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

