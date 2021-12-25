Allworth Financial LP Acquires 2,448 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 293.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth about $3,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,186,000 after buying an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 907.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

Shares of TRV opened at $154.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.98. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.12 and a 12 month high of $163.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

