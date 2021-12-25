bitCNY Market Cap Reaches $4.51 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. bitCNY has a total market capitalization of $4.51 million and approximately $339,771.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00055681 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,039.74 or 0.07958518 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,734.73 or 0.99950375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00072664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00053459 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

