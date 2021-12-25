Soda Coin (SOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.21 Million

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Soda Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $28.21 million and $1.01 million worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Soda Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Soda Coin Coin Profile

SOC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Soda Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soda Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

