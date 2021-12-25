Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,706 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 2.9% of AKO Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Diageo were worth $276,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 25.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 63.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE DEO opened at $217.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.12 and a 200-day moving average of $198.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $217.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.