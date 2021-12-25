$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) to post sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.90 billion and the highest is $2.10 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $7.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.02 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 0.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arko during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Arko during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARKO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 263,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.13. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

