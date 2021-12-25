Mengis Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,918 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,918 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.7% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $52.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.