Doliver Advisors LP Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Masimo by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Masimo by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Masimo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masimo by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338. 9.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $293.34 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.37 and its 200-day moving average is $271.98.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

