Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,980 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000. Toll Brothers makes up about 1.6% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 456,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,213,000 after buying an additional 44,727 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 29.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 17.2% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 10.5% during the third quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $70.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.01. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $207,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,751,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,500 shares of company stock worth $2,720,385. Company insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

