Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,000. Edison International accounts for approximately 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 57,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

NYSE EIX opened at $67.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Edison International has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $68.37. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). Edison International had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.84%.

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

