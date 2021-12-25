13,122 Shares in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.66. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $103.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

