StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 67,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

NYSE:PM opened at $92.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.34 and a 12 month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.