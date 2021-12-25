Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $113.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $113.70.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.