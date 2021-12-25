Bluesphere Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,305.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOOG opened at $300.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.53. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.97 and a 12 month high of $306.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.