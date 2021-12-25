Accuvest Global Advisors Has $4.12 Million Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill comprises approximately 1.9% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,800,000 after buying an additional 113,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,231,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,966,000 after buying an additional 61,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,748.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,746.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,746.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,256.27 and a 12 month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,008.04.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

