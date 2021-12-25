7,390 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Acquired by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,764,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,331,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $373,386,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 609.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 855,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $295,798,000 after buying an additional 734,964 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 574,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,611,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 498,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $172,506,000 after buying an additional 10,529 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up previously from $460.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.04.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $392.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $388.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $263.93 and a 12 month high of $417.85.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

