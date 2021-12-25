Accuvest Global Advisors Sells 476 Shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD)

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors owned about 0.32% of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWD. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,292,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

EWD stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Sweden ETF has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $49.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.11.

Ishares

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.