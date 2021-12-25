Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires 1,203 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,060,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,277,000 after acquiring an additional 700,286 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after acquiring an additional 502,453 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 113.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 571,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after acquiring an additional 303,320 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,000,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 231,073 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 187,805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $42.31.

