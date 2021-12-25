Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,373,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,849,000 after acquiring an additional 294,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,967,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,959,000 after acquiring an additional 128,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,601,000 after buying an additional 43,926 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after buying an additional 2,881,111 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.17.

Dollar General stock opened at $221.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.