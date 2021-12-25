Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Purchases 1,146 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $9,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 370,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,723 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 14,522 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $105.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.31. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.677 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.